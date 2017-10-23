The alleged head of a northwest Toronto gang is now facing charges of first-degree murder in a 12-year-old Hamilton cold case.

Jermaine Dunkley, 32, was charged today in connection with the shooting death of 22-year-old Michael Parmer outside an east end Hamilton bar in 2005.

The arrest comes three months after police made a public plea for help in the case.

Parmer, of Niagara Falls, N.Y., was out with his friends at the now-defunct CDs bar in the Roxborough and Ottawa streets area the night he was killed, on Sept. 9, 2005.

According to police, Parmer's friends were getting in their car to leave just after 3 a.m. when they realized he wasn't with them. The group then heard the crack of a gunshot, and saw Parmer lying face down in the parking lot, with several people rushing to help him.

Parmer was rushed to hospital, but died as a result of his injuries 12 hours later.

Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk confirmed Monday that Dunkley is also facing gang-related charges in Toronto, but wouldn't comment on that investigation. CBC News has previously reported that police say Dunkley is the head of a Rexdale gang. Other media have identified that gang as the "Monstarz."

Dunkley — who is also known as the rapper J Noble — was charged with first-degree murder back in 2015 in the shooting death of Neeko Mitchell, 25, who died in November 2013 after he was shot outside the North Kipling Community Centre.

In that case, Dunkley was also charged with participation in the activities of a criminal organization and instructing the commission of an offence for a criminal organization.

Dunkley 'had gang affiliations in Hamilton,' police say

Dunkley's brother, 25-year-old Ricky Dunkley, was shot and killed at a Brampton banquet hall in July 2013. CBC News has previously reported that the victim at the North Kipling Community Centre, 25-year-old Neeko Mitchell, was the DJ at the event where Ricky Dunkley was murdered.

Bereziuk said that Dunkley "did have gang affiliations in Hamilton" at the time of Parmer's shooting, but said that police don't believe that incident had anything to do with gang activity.

Michael Parmer was shot and killed in a what police call "senseless crime" in September 2005 and police are appealing to the public to help solve the case. (Hamilton Police)

Police said at the press conference Monday that the recent plea to the public for information was instrumental in developing leads that led to the arrest.

Dorothy Harris, Parmer's mother, was in attendance at the press conference and thanked Hamilton police for continuing to pursue the case.

"Not a day goes by that I do not question why my son's life was taken at the tender age of 22," she said. "But today, 12 years later, justice is finally being served."

A 'senseless crime'

Bereziuk says the shooting was deemed to be a "senseless crime" in the past.

"This is a kid who didn't deserve to be shot and killed that night," he said.

Investigators say they are still searching for two other suspects in connection with Parmer's death, a man and a woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or contact Hamilton Crime Stoppers.

