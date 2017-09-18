McMaster University is banning all smoking on its campuses effective Jan. 1, 2018, the university announced today.

In a news release, the school said that the move will make the university Ontario's first "100% tobacco and smoke-free campus."

The ban means the use of tobacco and "all oral smoking devices" are prohibited on the entire Hamilton campus, inside and on the grounds of the Ron Joyce Centre in Burlington, and at all McMaster-owned properties.

"McMaster is globally recognized for its commitment to innovation and advancing health and societal wellbeing through our research, teaching and community service," said President Patrick Deane, in a statement.

"A tobacco and smoke-free campus is the next important step towards fulfilling our responsibilities as educators, healthcare professionals and to the communities we serve."

The university says it "recognizes the unique relationship that many Indigenous cultures have with traditional and sacred medicines," and so some exemptions against the policy will be granted on request to certain members of the community.

'McMaster is congratulated on taking this very important and meaningful step.'

- Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton's medical officer of health

The statement did not including any information about people who use medical marijuana. CBC News has reached out to the university to ask about further exemptions.

McMaster says starting on Jan. 1, cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, mini-cigars, pipes, water pipes, hookah, shisha, and pot will be banned on any university property. The ban also includes vaping, the school says.

The university says students and faculty will also not be permitted to smoke in their vehicles when parked on McMaster property.

In the lead up to the ban, McMaster says it's beginning a program to help students, faculty and staff adapt to the new policy. The university says that programs and resources for quitting smoking will be offered for free on campus.

McMaster says there will be "phased-in" enforcement of the ban starting in January.

For the first few months, the school says, anyone found to be breaking the new no-smoking policy will be asked to stop smoking and be referred to a cessation program. The university says future enforcement will include a follow-up by security services, or a university violation notice with a fine.

The university says it will also work with surrounding neighbourhood associations to make sure the ban doesn't lead to increased smoking on nearby residential streets and sidewalks.

"Tobacco cessation is the single most important change a person can make to improve their overall health," said Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton's medical officer of health, in a statement.

"Stopping tobacco use and not being subject to second-hand smoke help prevent chronic diseases, including heart disease, stroke and cancer while improving quality of life. McMaster is congratulated on taking this very important and meaningful step."

