Marineland lawyers are in a Niagara Falls, Ont., court today, with the tourist attraction facing 11 charges of animal cruelty.

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which laid five animal cruelty counts against Marineland last year, added six more earlier this month.

It's alleged Marineland permitted certain zoo land animals — elk, red deer and fallow deer — to be in distress and failed to comply with the prescribed standards of care.

"We want to reassure the public that the [OSPCA] will continue to make sure these animals are getting the care they require," said Steve Toy, OSPCA senior inspector, in a news release in early January.

Marineland dismisses the allegations, accusing the animal welfare agency of acting on behalf of "a band of discredited activists."

The tourist attraction was charged with five counts of animal cruelty in late November allegedly involving a peacock, guinea hens and American black bears.