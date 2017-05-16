A man wearing underwear over his face ordered a sandwich at Staropolskie Delikatesy on Barton Street East and then tried to rob the deli around 10:30 a.m. Friday, police say.

The man ordered a sandwich, waited to be rung up and then showed he was armed with a blade and demanded cash from the cashier, according to police.

The cashier refused, and the man ran away with the sandwich.

The man was wearing a dark hat and a hoodie with underwear covering his face. Police said they found the man, aged 32 from Hamilton, and arrested him. He's been charged with robbery and disguising himself with intent to commit a crime.

Police did not immediately say whether the man was wearing the underwear face mask while he ordered the sandwich.