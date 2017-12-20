The Burlington, Ont., man who for more than 30 years put together a brilliant Christmas display that covered his home died Monday after falling from his roof while trying to fix a leak that was affecting the display.

"He was up on a ladder trying to find out why water was dripping on the pathway which might drip on visitors to the display when the ladder fell," said a statement posted Tuesday to the Musson's Famous Christmas Display website.

The statement said Doug Musson, 82, died in hospital on Monday.

Musson had first begun decorating his home with lights in Calgary, before moving to Burlington in 1976. He had been adding more lights and figures to his display each year.

Robert Scott Musson, Doug Musson's son, says his father was a family man and family meant everything to him. Musson's son, Cam, died in a motorcycle accident and the motorcycle light display in the front was in his son's honour.

"[Musson] was caring. And loving, and very compassionate to everyone."

Doug Musson created a Harley Davidson light figure in honour of his son, Cam, who died in a motorcycle accident in 1998. (Musson's Famous Christmas Display)

Scott said the lights were very important to people in his community because it brought them a priceless kind of happiness. It was that happiness that got Musson to put up the lights each year. That importance was reflected in the outpouring of condolences from the community and online to the news of his death.

"People are looking for something to bring a smile to their face. Something that doesn't cost money. We put a Santa Clause that dances out every evening. The kids came to dance with it. That was Dad's favourite part " says Scott.

There will be a void this year

Scott says this Christmas, there will be a void, but his family will try to push ahead.

"We want to make it a good Christmas, but it's going to be a sad one. There will never be a Christmas the same ever."

Robert Scott Musson, Doug Musson's son, says his father was a family man and loved to see the kids happy. That's what motivated him to put the lights up each year. (Krbavac/CBC)

Scott said he decided to keep the lights on because it was what his dad would have wanted.

"He made this stuff. I need to show off what he did."

Support for family is "unbelievable"

Scott Musson says the reaction from the community through support and donations has been "unbelievable."

Two GoFund Me pages had been set up for the family in Hamilton and Burlington. As of Wednesday morning, one had closed and the other continues to accept donations. In total, both pages have raised $10,700 in less than a day, already past its goal of $5,000.

"Often referred to as the Burlington Griswold house," Nikki Accord of Hamilton wrote on the GoFund Me page, "every year it just keeps getting better and better and every year every Burlingtonian keeps the tradition and has to go see the Musson Christmas light display."

Robert Musson stands in front of his father, Doug Musson's, Christmas display. He says this Christmas, there will be a void without his Dad. (Krbavac/CBC)

Scott says he'll continue his dad's legacy to keep the lights going for years to come.

Many community members and city councillors in Burlington expressed their condolences through social media.

The 'Clark Griswold of Burlington' dies after fall from ladder0:45

This is devastating news. Doug and the Musson family have provided #BurlON with a wonderful display of Christmas Lights on their home for many,many years. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Musson family. https://t.co/3HhbMb8PYE — @RickGoldring

Sad news today. Doug Musson (of the Musson's famous Christmas display in Burlington, Ontario #burlon has died after falling off a ladder while tending to the very lights he loved so much. More information and donation details available at: https://t.co/OlvJb4fcrU pic.twitter.com/fdht1GCDtU — @jamesburchill