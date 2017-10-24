A Toronto man has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault after striking a woman from behind with a vehicle in downtown Hamilton in the summer of 2016.

Hamilton police announced the guilty plea and said the man was sentenced last week to two-and-a-half years in jail as a result. Police had asked for help from the public in finding the man at the time, and so they are publicizing his plea and sentence to give the public an update.

The incident happened one evening in July 2016. A woman was walking in an empty parking lot in downtown Hamilton, at Main Street East and Hughson Street South.

Det. Ben Adams said the man, 22-year-old Douvainn Dean, wanted the woman to be a sex worker. He drove her to Hamilton, they had a disagreement, and he hit her with a car and drove off, leaving her injured in the parking lot, police said.

Dean was arrested with the help of Toronto police last September. Dean also pleaded guilty to the charge of advertising sexual services.

At the time of the incident, police said the then-20-year-old was "known to frequent hotels and be in the company of young females."

The woman, who has no connection to Hamilton, sustained a broken leg and other injuries. She is doing well now, but has lasting injuries to her leg, Adams said.