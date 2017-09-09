Hamilton police say they found a man suffering from non-life threatening injuries as they investigated a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police declined to say whether the man was shot.

Police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Barton Street E. and Sherman Avenue at about 5 a.m Saturday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located the man. He was then transported to hospital in stable condition.

Police said they have no information about a motive in the shooting and no suspect information.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to contact police at 905-546-3821.

Information will also be accepted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppershamilton.com