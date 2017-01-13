McMaster University professor Gena Zuroski ordered a book on Amazon to replace one that vanished from her bookshelf years before, and by some miracle of circumstance, was sent the exact same copy she used to own.

The textbook in question is Consuming Subjects: Women, Shopping and Business in the 18th Century by Elizabeth Kowaleski-Wallace. Zuroski had owned a copy since grad school, and would often lend it out to students once she started teaching.

Zuroski is an English professor at McMaster University. (Gena Zuroski)

Then about four years ago, she realized it was gone. "I thought someone must have walked off with it," she told CBC News.

Thankfully, we live in an age where just about anything is accessible with a couple of button clicks. Zuroski wanted another copy to lend out to a student, so she hopped on Amazon and bought the cheapest used copy she could find.

On Monday, the book came in the mail. She opened it up to find her name on the front cover — it was the exact same book she had lost.

"I had to put it down on the desk and pick it back up to make sure I wasn't hallucinating," she said.

While it's true that it's a pretty niche textbook (it centres on women's shopping trends in 18th century Britain) there are still multiple copies available on Amazon. The packaging says it came from Motor City Books in St. Louis, so her book definitely did some travelling in its four years on the road.

Zuroski's signature is on the title page. (Gena Zuroski)

"I think I would lend my books out again no matter what," Zuroski said.

"Even if things do disappear, against all odds, they might find their way back to you."

