A friend called Dundas mechanic Bruce Eccles a few weeks ago and left a strange message:

"Do you know there's a locksmith using one of your addresses?"

Curious, Eccles searched the Yellow Pages online and found a company called "Dundas Cheap Locksmith" that listed its address as one of his Eccles Auto Service locations on King Street West.

There's no locksmith at his business. He called the number.

"The second we mentioned that that was our address, the lady at the call centre just hung up on us immediately," he said.

Eccles had just discovered he is one of at least 19 business owners unknowingly wrapped up in a mysterious locksmith empire stretching across Hamilton and the Greater Toronto Area that uses the addresses of unconnected, legitimate businesses such as his.

In response to questions from CBC News about the listings, the Yellow Pages has removed them, calling them "fraudulent."

The "cheaplocksmith.ca" website says it is at 200 King Street West, where Eccles has one of his automotive service locations. (Kelly Bennett/CBC)

After that first call, he tried again, changing up his introduction to try to figure out what was going on. A person on the other end of the line said the company was "mobile" and could send a locksmith out to help.

"My son said, 'Well, why do you have addresses if you're mobile?' She hung up again," Eccles said.

"I really don't know whether it's a legit locksmith operation," Eccles said.

He said that should worry anyone calling the service.

"If you call a locksmith and they're going to make a lock for you, then they obviously have a copy of the key, to your house, key to your car, key to whatever they duplicate for you."

Nearly 20 'cheap locksmith' listings around GTA and Hamilton

CBC News has learned nearly 20 "cheap locksmith" business listings from Stoney Creek to Newmarket to Bowmanville have been listed on Yellow Pages with similar names.

"Burlington Cheap Locksmith" used an address belonging to an Acura dealership.

"Waterdown Cheap Locksmith" – a restaurant.

"Oakville Cheap Locksmith" – a tire shop.

There was a "Stoney Creek Cheap Locksmith," a "Pickering Cheap Locksmith," a "Mississauga Cheap Locksmith."

Around the rest of the GTA, the "Cheap Locksmith" listings referred to addresses belonging to some Petro-Can locations and other auto repair shops.

A screenshot taken earlier this week shows 16 "cheap locksmith" listings on Yellow Pages. The listings company said it removed 19 listings that were "fraudulent" and using addresses they didn't own. (YellowPages.ca)

Yellow Pages considers listings 'fraudulent'

This week, in response to questions from CBC News, Yellow Pages investigated and said it would take down 19 listings that appear to be connected to the same person.

"The addresses provided by these locksmith businesses … as a matter of fact do not belong to them and are thus considered fraudulent," said Joëlle Langevin, a Yellow Pages spokeswoman.

"As a result, we are immediately taking down the locksmith business listings from our platforms and making sure that those addresses are no longer associated with the locksmith businesses," she said.

"Having the correct business information for our customers across our platforms is our main priority, as is making sure that we take all possible action towards fraudulent listings."

CBC News tries to call

CBC News called two of the numbers listed on the website cheaplocksmith.ca and on Yellow Pages. The phone was answered with variations of "24-7 service, how can I help you?"

A few times, the person on the other end hung up as soon as we asked whether we had reached Dundas Cheap Locksmith, saying that's where we had found the number.

A screen shot of the "cheaplocksmith.ca" website, which asks customers for their "ZIP code, city or state" despite being called Dundas Cheap Locksmith. (CheapLocksmith.ca)

Another time, we asked if we could bring a key in to have it copied. We said we had seen an address online for the company.

"My company is a mobile service. We don't have a physical address. We are accepting the calls and send a technician to the area," said the person taking the call.

She never acknowledged the websites we had seen or the listings showing addresses for physical locations.

It's not clear where the call centre is for the numbers that were associated with the "Cheap Locksmith" listings.

The website "cheaplocksmith.ca" that uses Eccles' Dundas address asks customers to enter their "zip code, city or state." In one of the calls with CBC News, a representative asked repeatedly for our ZIP code.

'You need a locksmith?'

In another call, we asked to speak with someone who could answer questions from CBC News about Yellow Pages' conclusion that the listings had been fraudulent.

"It's a locksmith service," said the person taking the call. "You need a locksmith?"

We asked again.

"Manager's not available, sorry," she said. She hung up.

The cheaplocksmith.ca website is registered to the name "Sammy Baluba". A recorded message said the phone number listed in the registry was not valid. Two text messages sent to that number were not returned.

A pen tipped him off

Craig Brookhouse thought it was a simple case of mail getting delivered to the wrong place, his Elite Automotive location in Ancaster.

But then the kind of swag that comes to small businesses to try to drum up a promotional deal kept coming, all emblazoned with the name "Ancaster Cheap Locksmith."

That's how Brookhouse realized: "Somebody is using my address."

Craig Brookhouse owns Elite Automotive in Ancaster. The "Ancaster Cheap Locksmith" listing on Yellow Pages used his address. (Kelly Bennett/CBC)

He confirmed it with a Google search, and then let Eccles know.

Both found the situation troubling.

"If you just said you're going to have some guy show up in some minivan that says 'Locksmith' on the side, that's a little scary," Eccles said. "But if you have an address attached to that it looks like there's a legitimate business."

A pen for "Ancaster Cheap Locksmith" arrived at Brookhouse's business, tipping him off that someone was using his address. (Kelly Bennett/CBC)

Bricks-and-mortar locksmith 'fed up' with online listings

Alvin Dorder, a Mississauga-based locksmith, said The Association of Ontario Locksmiths has heard complaints about fake online listings for more than a decade.

"They will have $15 service, something to entice the customer to make the call," he said. "But the labour ends up being about $300 or $400."

"The call centres, we've been able to track down to anywhere between New Jersey and Florida," he said.

Eccles's friend Derek Dix's Dundas Lock and Key shop has been on King Street West since the early 1980s.

He'd heard of the kind of operation Eccles was describing, and was "fed up."

He called the number, asking to get a key cut. He said the person on the other end eventually told him she was in Florida.

"Unfortunately the lack of regulation in our industry dictates that this kind of thing can happen," he said.

Derek Dix owns Dundas Lock and Key on King Street West, a couple of blocks from where "Dundas Cheap Locksmith" claims online to have a physical location. (Kelly Bennett/CBC)

"All I can do is continue to provide our customers with good service and tell people, when they require a locksmith, take a minute and ask around, ask friends," he said.

"If you can't trust your locksmith, who can you trust?"

kelly.bennett@cbc.ca