Hamiltonians spend the most per-person on Kijiji secondhand finds out of 10 cities studied in a report commissioned by the online buy-and-sell company.

Hamilton spent $547 per person, significantly higher than the city in second place, Ottawa-Gatineau, in 2017, according to the report released Tuesday.

People in London, Ont., spent just $197 per person.

While specific information on what Hamiltonians bought and sold wasn't available, the most frequently exchanged items in the second-hand economy are clothing, shoes and accessories followed by entertainment and baby clothing.

About half of Hamilton's population participates in the second-hand economy, the company reported, trading an average of an item and a half per month.

Hamiltonians acquired or disposed of a median of 18 second-hand items in 2017, down from 33 in 2016. That includes donations made to thrift stores and charities.