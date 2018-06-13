Khill tells 911 he feared for his own life when he fired fatal shots

Peter Khill told a 911 dispatcher that he feared for his own life when he shot at and killed the man outside his home trying to steal his truck.

Jurors in the second-degree murder trial of Khill heard the dramatic 911 call made from his home moments after the shots that killed First Nations man Jon Styres were fired. Khill has pleaded not guilty.

The call was made from the rural Hamilton home by Melinda Benko, his girlfriend at the time and now his wife.

It begins with her tearfully calling for an ambulance.

She then describes how she heard something outside, woke Khill and he heard it as well. They looked and saw lights on inside the truck parked in the driveway. He got his shotgun and went outside.

At one point Benko tells the dispatcher: "I don't know if there was a weapon out, or what happened, but like he has – he just wouldn't shoot unless something was seriously wrong, so that's why I'm just terrified."

Listen to the call.

Khill eventually comes on the line and in a calm voice says he had tried CPR on the victim. He then explains what happened:

"He was in the truck with his hands up, not like his hands up to surrender, but his hands up pointing at me.

"It was pitch black, and it looked like he was literally about to shoot me, so I shot him. I mean, I didn't want to lose my life."

Hamilton police officer Tim Knapp testified he removed this gun from the Peter Khill's home on the night Styres was shot. (Ministry of the Attorney General)

The Superior Court trial into the February 2016 incident is being closely watched by members of the Six Nations of the Grand River, including Chief Ava Hill.

It raises many of the same legal issues that were involved in the controversial trial of the man accused of killing Indigenous man Colten Boushie.

In that case, a reportedly all-white jury in Saskatchewan reached a not-guilty verdict

The jury in this case includes at least one non-white person. The trial is expected run for three or four weeks and is continuing Wednesday afternoon.

