Karim Baratov, the 22-year-old alleged "hacker-for-hire" with apparent ties to Russian intelligence and a massive 2014 Yahoo email hack, will appear in a Hamilton court Wednesday, hoping to be released on bail.

His lawyers will push for the Hamilton man's release from custody while awaiting his extradition hearing, which could be months away.

He faces many U.S. Justice Department charges related to computer hacking, economic espionage and other offences. That includes a massive 2014 breach of information from Yahoo email accounts.

He has been in custody since his arrest on March 14, with only a brief court appearance by video on March 17.

The FBI indicted Baratov last month, accusing him of being part of an international criminal conspiracy alongside two Russian intelligence officers. A fourth man, who lived in the U.S. but fled to Russia, also faces charges.

Prosecutors will argue that Baratov is a flight risk. Law enforcement officials in the U.S. and Canada have said Baratov had more than $210,000 in "just one of his multiple" online accounts.

Baratov's parents, meanwhile,are expected to act as sureties. Baratov's lawyers have said they plan to fight the FBI's attempts to extradite him.

U.S. authorities filed a provisional warrant earlier this year saying Baratov is "a danger to the community" because of his "demonstrated history of hacking into numerous victims' email accounts."

The warrant document also says Baratov "has ties to foreign government officials" already willing to "offer sanctuary to at least one of Baratov's co-conspirators."

​Meanwhile, Baratov's parents told media Monday that their son is a political scapegoat and the portrayal or him after his arrest is not the son they know.

"Everything was over-exaggerated," said his mother, Dinera Tokbergenova.

Baratov's social media accounts depict an opulent lifestyle. His posts show him with expensive cars, including a Mercedes-Benz, an Aston Martin and a Lamborghini. He also owned an $850,000 home in the upscale Hamilton neighbourhood of Ancaster.

His father, Akhmet Tokbergenov, told reporters he thought Baratov's job was "like a server business. Internet server … and I think building websites."