Police in northwestern Ontario have arrested a man accused of killing his seven-year-old stepson in St. Catharines, Niagara Regional Police confirmed late Tuesday.

Jeff McGuire, chief of Niagara police, confirmed the arrest, saying Ontario Provincial Police took Justin Kuijer into custody in Kenora, Ont.

Kenora is close to the Manitoba border, about 200 km east of Winnipeg.

Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Kuijer on Monday, describing the 43-year-old as armed and dangerous.

Niagara police allege that Kuijer attacked his stepson, Nathan Dumas, on Friday morning. The child, aged 7, was found in medical distress at his home on Queenston Street in St. Catharines.

He died Saturday in hospital.

The family has planned a funeral for this Friday, one week before what would have been the boy's eighth birthday.

Kuijer was also wanted in connection with the stabbing of an employee at a local RBC branch shortly after Dumas as attacked. Police have only said that the woman and Kuijer are "known to each other professionally."