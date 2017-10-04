The organization behind the Juno Awards wants Hamilton to bid to host them again in 2019, despite two other cities vying for the honour. And Hamilton is putting together as much as $1.5 million for the bid.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) isn't outright handing the awards to Hamilton. But its president has written to the city saying he "strongly believes" Hamilton would be a good host, and is reducing the cost of bidding.

Hamilton didn't even bid on the 2019 Junos, said a report from Carrie Brooks-Joiner, Tourism Hamilton's manager of tourism and events. But CARAS, impressed by Hamilton's attempts to grow its music industry, seems interested in a repeat performance of 2015 when the city hosted a highly successful Juno Awards event. It's even reducing the bid fee from $1.7 million.

"I did speak with (CARAS's) executive CEO and president last night, and he reiterated what a desirable location Hamilton is for the Junos, particularly in 2019," Brooks-Joiner said.

City council's general issues committee agreed Wednesday to submit a bid. It also asked to be the permanent home of the Juno Awards, or at least be awarded the ceremonies for three to five years at a time.

Musicians Tom Wilson, Max Kerman and Rita Chiarelli signed a piano at the launch of the Turn It On campaign, designed to get Hamiltonians excited about the 2015 Juno Awards. (Samantha Craggs/CBC)

CARAS likes Hamilton, Brooks-Joiner said, because it's trying to establish itself as a music city and has the right size venues. Hamilton will also be building on the momentum of hosting the Canadian Country Music Awards in 2018.

This would be unwelcome news in two other Canadian cities, who are also bidding on the 2019 Juno Awards — but likely paying more to do it.

London agreed to submit a $1.7 million bid for the 2019 awards, and is asking the province for help. The city is putting in $500,000 of its own for the bid. The London bid committee didn't comment Wednesday.

Tourism Saskatoon also said in September that it wants the 2019 Juno Awards.

As in 2015, Hamilton will spend $550,000 from reserves, and ask for provincial grant money to make up the rest of its bid.

Brooks-Joiner said she hasn't talked to CARAS about the other city bids. CARAS, she said, doesn't typically disclose those details. But Hamilton city councillors mentioned them during Wednesday's debate.

The Junos bring millions in economic spinoff, so they're worth the investment, said Sam Merulla, Ward 4 councillor.

"This one pays for itself tenfold."