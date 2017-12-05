A 47-year-old man riding a bicycle was severely injured after a collision with a vehicle on Tuesday morning.

The collision happened around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Hunter and Catharine streets, police said.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with "severe injuries" but is now in stable condition, police said.

Police are investigating.

A protected bike lane on Hunter Street, east of there, currently ends at the intersection with Catharine Street. The city is in "the planning stage" of a plan to extend the bike lanes between Catharine Street to MacNab Street.

Police did not immediately answer whether the cyclist was riding in the protected bike lane on Hunter, what direction the vehicle was traveling, or if either the bike or vehicle was traveling on a red light.