Three Hamilton men are facing a string of charges after a home invasion in Norfolk County on Monday morning.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was inside his home on Queen Street South in Simcoe around 10:30 a.m. when three men entered and got into a confrontation with him.

"During the altercation, a firearm and edged weapon was produced," a police news release reads.

OPP officers arrived and arrested one man. The other two took off, but were also subsequently arrested, police say.

A 20-year-old Hamilton man is facing charges of breaking and entering, robbery with a weapon, possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, assault with a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime worth over $5,000, and three counts of failing to comply with his probation.

A second 20-year-old Hamilton man was charged with breaking and entering, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis resin, and possession of property obtained by crime worth under $5,000.

A 22-year-old Hamilton man is facing charges of breaking and entering, robbery with a weapon, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime worth over $5,000.

All three are set to appear in a Simcoe court to answer to the charges, police say.