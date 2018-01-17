Hamilton police say they have found the body of Holly Hamilton, who had been reported missing by her family after last being seen on Sunday.

Const. Jerome Stewart confirmed that Hamilton's body was discovered in her car Wednesday, shortly after police found the vehicle in an east-end parking garage.

A man has been arrested in connection with her death, police said, adding that the investigation is "still ongoing."

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and everyone that Holly Hamilton has touched," Stewart said. "The Hamilton Police Service would like to thank the public for their assistance over the past few days in sharing information about Holly and providing valuable tips to police.

"The investigation is ongoing, and as such, more information will be provided in the following days."

Hamilton's body was discovered on Wednesday in a car in a parking garage, police say. (Facebook)

Hamilton, 29, was last seen near her ex-boyfriend's apartment. The two have a daughter together and the girl is currently safe with her grandparents, police said. Hamilton worked for a cleaning service, but didn't show up for work Monday.

At a news conference Tuesday, Staff Sgt. Dave Oleniuk told reporters that homicide detectives were trying to find her 30-year-old ex-boyfriend. There was a history of violence in their relationship, he said.

Police have not released the man's name, but Oleniuk said Tuesday that he was not a suspect. On Wednesday, Stewart said he could not say if it was Hamilton's ex-boyfriend who had been arrested. The suspect is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning, when charges will be laid.

"At that time, we will be providing additional information regarding the person who has been arrested," Stewart said.

As news of her death spread, tributes to Hamilton poured in online, as those close to her reacted to the news.

"As a family we thank you for your prayers and continuous efforts to spread the word," wrote Hamilton's niece, Julia. "My aunt [Holly] will be sadly missed by all of us. We were close in age and grew up as sisters. She was an amazing mother, friend, sister and daughter. At this time we pray for God to strengthen us.

"I am all out of words."

Sexual Assault Centre of Hamilton director Lenore Lukasik-Foss tweeted about Hamilton's death as well.

"I am deeply saddened and angry," she wrote. "Another woman is dead and a child is without a mama; and it looks like a situation of domestic violence. This must stop. We must act."

