Holly Hamilton's ex-boyfriend and the father of her young daughter, Justin Dumpfrey, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder a day after her body was found in the trunk of her car in a parking garage at 95 Barlake Ave. in the city of Hamilton.

The 29-year-old Hamilton was reported missing on Monday. A day later, city police said that her disappearance was out of character and there was "reason to be concerned for her safety."

During a news conference, homicide investigator Sgt. Dave Oleniuk said Dumpfrey was arrested at a downtown Hamilton courthouse yesterday when he showed up for an unrelated matter.

Police were unable to confirm when Hamilton was killed, but did say she had been dead for "some time" before her body was found. A post-mortem has been scheduled for tomorrow.

Police said they are working on piecing together information about Dumpfrey's whereabouts after the murder.

Dumpfrey, 30, appeared in court on Wednesday, and is slated to appear again by video on Jan. 24.

On Tuesday, Staff Sgt. Dave Oleniuk told reporters that detectives were trying to track down Hamilton's ex-boyfriend. He confirmed there had been a documented history of domestic violence and Dumpfrey had been charged before for domestic violence.

Dumphrey, left, and Holly Hamilton had a daughter together. (Facebook)

A search party planned for Wednesday evening instead turned into a candlelight vigil. Friends and family gathered outside the apartment of Hamilton's ex-boyfriend, where she was last seen.

A teddy bear, pictures and candles were placed around a telephone pole, while the small crowd held hands in a circle.

Kelli Ruetch, who has lived in the building for four years, said she will make sure there are candles burning continuously until Sunday in honour of Hamilton.

"This is our way of saying we will stand by," she said.