Hamilton, Niagara Region brace for 'potentially historic ice storm'

Nearly 14,000 customers are without power in St. Catharines, as Hamilton and Niagara Region are bracing for a "potentially historic ice storm" this weekend, Environment Canada says.

Up to 25 millimetres of ice is expected to build up throughout the region by Sunday morning, according to a freezing rain warning issued by Environment Canada on Saturday.

"The combination of excessive ice accumulations and strong winds will likely result in widespread power outages due to fallen trees and power lines," the warning read.

Wind gusts between 75 and 85 kilometres an hour are expected to hit the area on Saturday night, causing potentially "dangerous winter driving conditions" due to ice build-up and fallen tree limbs.

The temperature is expected to drop to –1 C by Saturday afternoon, with the federal weather agency calling for "patch freezing drizzle." This precipitation will turn to freezing rain by the evening, with a low of –2 C in the forecast.

In the Niagara Region, nearly 14,000 customers were without power in St. Catharines as of 1 p.m. Saturday, said Alectra Utilities.

The outage is affecting the area between Geneva Street to Welland Canal Parkway, Lincoln Avenue and Queenston Street.

Alectra Utilities anticipates power will be restored by 5 p.m.