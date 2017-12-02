A stretch of Highway 6 is closed in Caledonia, Ont., after a transport truck spilled over 16,000 kilograms of coal when it crashed on Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. when the driver travelling southbound on Highway 6, near Greens Road, "failed to negotiate a curve," causing the trailer of the transport truck to roll over.

Diesel fuel also spilt onto the highway in the crash, running into the nearby ditch, according to an OPP news release. The Ministry of Environment has been notified.

The driver, a 36-year-old man of Stoney Creek, Ont., was not injured in the crash, OPP says. Investigators believe speed may have been a factor leading up to the roll over.

No charges have been laid at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Highway 6 is expected to be closed between Haldimand Road and Greens Road until Saturday evening for an investigation and cleanup.