The southbound ramp from Highway 6 onto the Toronto-bound Highway 403 ramp will be closed over the long weekend, the Ministry of Transportation said.

It's being closed so that the ministry can "rehabilitate two structures" on the interchange.

The ramp will be closed Friday at 10 p.m. and will reopen Tuesday by 5 a.m.

There will be a detour in place from Highway 6 southbound along Plains Road West to the Waterdown Road interchange.