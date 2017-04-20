Heavy rain has clogged storm drains and swollen the Red Hill Creek in East Hamilton, and Spencer Creek in Dundas, triggering a mudslide and flooding at least eight streets in the community.

Calls about the flooding began coming in around 7:40 p.m., Hamilton Police Staff Sgt. Oliver Mann said Thursday, cutting off the main thoroughfare between Dundas and Highway 6.

"This is the worst its been in 40 years," said John Hejno, who owns the plaza at the corner of York Road and King Street in Dundas. That plaza was severely flooded around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The inclement weather also triggered a mudslide, which closed King Street East, between East and West streets, Mann said. The rising water also shut down the CP rail line.

The affected streets currently include:

Westerly Court

Watson Lane

Barton Grove

Raven Drive

Olympic Drive at York Road

Willowgate Court

King Street East, between West Street and East Street

Creighton Road at Mill Street

The city tweeted a press release around 8:30 p.m. saying, "flows reaching the Woodward Wastewater Treatment Plant have reached the point where it may create some localized flooding in the sewer system in the lower reaches around the area of the plant. It's difficult to know with certainty where the flooding could occur, but residents should be aware of the potential."

City of Hamilton spokesperson Jasmine Graham told CBC Hamilton on Thursday they are also aware of flooding in the Centennial Parkway area, "and other localized spots throughout the city." She said it's too early to determine a damage estimate.

Earlier on Thursday, the Hamilton Conservation Authority posted a forecast of at least 20 mm of rainfall in the area, and said a flood warning will be in place until Monday.

