The 9-year-old girl who was hit by a minivan in north-central Hamilton this week near Lucy Day Park is still recovering in hospital and faces a six- to eight-month recovery, her neighbours said.

The neighbourhood is rallying together to support the girl and her family, and to call on drivers to slow down when traveling near parks and through residential streets.

Zoie Greening, 9, is in hospital after being hit by a minivan. Her neighbour, Diana Gillespie, visited her in hospital on Saturday and said, "She is in a lot of pain but she is a tough cookie!" (Diana Gillespie/GoFundMe)

Zoie Greening was playing across the street and was heading home for dinner on Clinton Street when she was hit by a minivan and thrown, breaking her femur and suffering a head injury.

She and her two older brothers and their parents had just moved to Hamilton from B.C., their neighbours said. The neighbours said Zoie had looked both ways before entering the street, contradicting a press statement from police earlier in the week that the girl failed to look both ways before crossing.

Neighbours start a fundraiser

Hannah Gillespie is 17 and lives a few houses down, across the street. When Zoie was hit, she helped take care of the other kids on the street while her mom, Dianna, helped Zoie.

Hannah Gillespie, 17, on her neighbour Zoie's injuries1:59

Hannah Gillespie said she told Zoie about the fundraiser and she was "overjoyed."

"All of a sudden, all of these people that she doesn't even know are just showing such interest in her and really want her to get well," she said.

The night of the collision, the Gillespies realized the family needed some financial help even in getting to and from the hospital to check on their daughter.

So they've started a GoFundMe campaign to raise support. By Sunday morning, they had collected more than $1,000 to help the family with Zoie's recovery, rehab and other expenses.

'You can take that 5 seconds that it takes just to slow down'

Hannah Gillespie said she herself has seizures and has grown up with the neighbourhood helping to take care of her.

"We ourselves don't have a lot of money to give, but we wanted to make sure that they had all that they needed and that they didn't have to worry about it," she said.

"I think Hamilton and some of the more lower-income neighbourhoods get a bad rep," she said. "And I think it's important to show that that's not at all what it is."

She urged drivers to slow down and to remember that in the summer there may be more kids playing on the sidewalks and streets, especially near parks, and to take extra care.

"Even if you're five minutes late getting to work, or the two minutes late going to this place or that place, you can take that five seconds that it takes just to slow down."

'Driving like your children live there'

Matthew Green, who represents the neighbourhood on city council, said the incident serves as a reminder that "we are the traffic."

He said his office is working on new speed bumps for streets near parks and schools, and there are even some planned for the street in front of Lucy Day Park, where Zoie was playing.

"This idea of driving like your children live there, even if you don't have kids, is such an important message," he said.

"Everybody in every neighbourhood across the city deserves to live in safe communities."

The Gillespies said that Zoie's family wanted to emphasize that Zoie did check for cars before she went into the street, but couldn't gauge how fast a car was coming toward her. They also wanted to thank those who have pitched in to the fundraiser.

kelly.bennett@cbc.ca