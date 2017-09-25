After an early morning crash on the Toronto-bound Burlington Skyway all lanes are blocked and a motorcycle rider, a 51-year-old woman from Hamilton, has been killed, according to the OPP.

The OPP confirmed that the woman was killed after a crash involving at least one truck, one car and the motorcycle early Monday morning.

OPP spokesman Kerry Schmidt said he recommends motorists avoid the area and added that the coroner is on the way.

Traffic is being redirected to Eastport Drive. Many drivers sought alternate routes and some westbound streets through the city centre, such as Cannon Street, were clogged with vehicles trying to get around the closure.

The police do not know for now when the QEW will be reopened. Schmidt said "We have a collision reconstruction team on the scene right now."

Road closure:#QEW Toronto bound at Burlington Skyway closed due to multi vehicle collision. All traffic rerouted to Eastport Dr. — @OPP_HSD

Oh my!! The Linc is completely backed up for miles going into #HamOnt @11am. Find alternate!!@CBCHamilton #trafficmess — @anne_lech

Left Parkdale and Canon at 845am.... at Canon and Wentworth now at 1053am#traffic #HamOnt #gridlock — @lcarriere79