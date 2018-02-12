The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed American receiver Luke Tasker to a two-year contract extension Monday.

Tasker was eligible to become a free agent Tuesday.

"Luke is a leader in our locker room and has developed into one of the best receivers in the Canadian Football League," head coach June Jones said in a statement. "He's got an outstanding skill set, and his unselfish play and toughness are exactly the kind of attributes that we want to personify in the football team.

"It was important to have him back and we're thrilled to have him continue to call Hamilton home as the only franchise in his professional football career."

Tasker, 27, registered career highs in games (18), catches (104), receiving yards (1,167) and receiving TDs (seven) last season. He set a club record for most receptions in a season.

The native of Buffalo, N.Y., has spent his entire five-year CFL career with Hamilton, having registered 341 receptions for 4,224 yards and 24 TDs.