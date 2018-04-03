Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after Hamilton police shot and killed a man on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a townhouse complex on the west side of Hamilton Mountain at about 3 p.m. ET, by a report of a threat in progress involving a weapon, according to Hamilton police.

Police said they "interacted" with an adult male who was later taken to hospital, after which the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said it was probing a "fatal police-involved shooting."

It was not immediately clear where or when the man died.

Two neighbourhood residents told CBC Hamilton the man had been carrying a knife.

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate the shooting. (Dave Ritchie/CBC)

Kara Exley, who lives near the scene, on Caledon Avenue, said she came home from work to find her street blocked by yellow police tape.

"It's pretty scary," she said.

The unit where the shooting occurred is owned by the non-profit housing company Victoria Park Community Homes, according to Lori-Anne Gagne, executive director of Victoria Park Management.

Gagne didn't hear or see the incident. But in the four years that she's been executive director said "there hasn't been an incident like this ... so it's very sad to hear."

Both the city's fire department and paramedics refused to comment.

CBC is seeking comment from the SIU, an arm's length agency that investigates police incidents involving death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.