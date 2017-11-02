Hamilton police have arrested and charged a 38-year-old Hamilton man for a string of robberies at stores across the city last month.

Police say the serial robber is responsible for six robberies. The first dates back to Oct. 20.

According to police, no injuries were sustained during any of the six robberies.

Police say their BEAR Unit has concluded their investigation into this matter and the male suspect has been identified and charged.

The accused man faces six counts of robbery and six counts of being disguised with intent to commit an indictable offence for the following events:

On Oct. 20, a male suspect entered Fennell Variety located at 674 Fennell Ave. The male suspect brandished a knife and stole cash from the register.

On Oct. 21, a male suspect walked into Ginos Pizza, located at 65 Mall Roadand ordered a slice of pizza. The suspect then brandished a knife and stole cash from the register.

On Oct. 22, a male suspect entered Webb's Better Foods, located at 140 Caroline St. The suspect showed the employee a knife and demanded money. The suspect escaped with cash from the register and cigarettes.

On Oct.26, a male suspect walked into Live Right Pet Supplies, located at 203 Main Street east. The suspect brandished a kitchen knife and told the employee he was robbing the store. The suspect fled with cash from the till.

On Oct. 28, a male suspect entered Walkers Chocolates, located at 1050 King St west. The suspect brandished a broken shard of glass and told the employee he was robbing the store. The suspect fled with cash from the till.

On Oct. 29, 2017 a male entered the Rainbow Gas Bar located at 1368 Upper Gage Ave. The suspect brandished a broken shard of glass and demanded the cash from the till. The suspect fled the store empty handed.

Police indicate they had help from witnesses and other members of the public in this investigation.