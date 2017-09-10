Hamilton police are investigating the city's sixth murder of the year.

Police say a male was found with life-threatening injuries when they responded to an incident at The Coco Bongo Lounge near Queen Street N and York Boulevard early Sunday morning.

The victim was then transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe the murder was not a random act and there is no concern for public safety.

Next of kin has not yet been notified.

Hamilton police's homicide unit has been called in to investigate, and police are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact police.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Doug Jonovich of the homicide unit at 905-546-4863 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppershamilton.com.