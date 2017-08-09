Hamilton police are looking into a complaint about a Progressive Conservative nomination meeting marred by allegations of ballot box stuffing.

But the service has yet to decide if it will launch a formal investigation.

Ben Levitt won the Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas nomination meeting in May, but it was challenged by two would-be candidates.

They allege the process was tainted by fraud and say the result should be overturned.

The allegations in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas are among several Progressive Conservative nomination results being questioned by party members.

In response, party leader Patrick Brown brought in PricewaterhouseCoopers auditors to oversee party nominations.

Hamilton police say a complaint was made to them in May about the Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas meeting and "the process used to select the candidate."

While the Canadian Press previously reported that the police were investigating that complaint, a statement from Hamilton Police Service released Wednesday afternoon said the agency is not sure it will pursue an investigation itself.

"Hamilton Police Service is currently reviewing information obtained and a determination will be made whether the investigation will be continued by Hamilton police or forwarded on to another investigative agency," the statement reads.

Brown's office had no comment about the potential investigation.