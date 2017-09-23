A Hamilton police officer who was struck by a driver on Friday afternoon while standing roadside using his speed radar has been treated in hospital for minor injuries and released.

The officer rolled off the windshield of the midsize SUV, a Ford Escape, collapsing the glass into the car.

Acting Staff Sgt. Richard Vanderboom, of Hamilton Police Service's Mountain Division, said the officer was hit while he was outside of his cruiser in the area of Highway 6 and Concession Road 8 W. in Flamborough at about 5 p.m.

Officer treated and released the same day

Vanderboom said the officer noticed two vehicles travelling southbound and determined that one driver was speeding. He instructed the speeding vehicle to pull over but the driver somehow lost control and ended up hitting the officer.

The officer collided with the windshield, rolled off the vehicle and landed in a ditch.

Vanderboom said the officer was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition. His injuries were determined to be minor and he was released that day, Vanderboom said.

"We're extremely thankful that the injuries that he suffered are only minor," he said.

"I think, under the circumstances, when an individual standing outside of a vehicle gets struck by a moving motor vehicle, regardless of the speed, it's always got the risk of very significant injuries."

Vanderboom could not say whether the driver who hit the officer was arrested at the scene but said he was charged under the Highway Traffic Act.

Both vehicles the officer initially saw stopped at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was not charged.

Thanks for all the wishes for a speedy recovery. Pleased to say our officer is recovering well after being struck earlier today. #HamOnt — @HamiltonPolice