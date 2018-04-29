Ontario NDP launching 'biggest' campaign in its history

Ontario's New Democrats are getting to ready to launch what the party is calling "the biggest campaign" in its history on Sunday in Hamilton.

The rally at Liuna Station in Hamilton comes a little more than a week before the official provincial campaign period starts on May 9.

Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath will be nominated for the riding of Hamilton Centre. (John Rieti CBC) The NDP is also expected to nominate Andrea Horwath, its leader, as the candidate for the riding of Hamilton Centre.

Last week, the NDP released its platform, which includes increased spending on healthcare and childcare. The party said, if elected, it would reduce hydro bills by 30 per cent.

Currently, the NDP has 18 MPPs at Queen's Park, a number that Horwath has said she is hoping to increase in the next provincial election.

Voters head to the polls June 7.