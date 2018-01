The Georgia Peach dispensary in Hamilton was raided in April of 2017. (Denis Dossman/CBC)

Two men are facing charges after police raided a marijuana dispensary in downtown Toronto.

Police say they searched the Georgia Peach Dispensary on Tuesday and seized close to seven kilograms of loose marijuana as well as quantities of pre-rolled joints, edibles and other drug products.

Police say they also seized more than $4,000.

A 49-year-old man from Hamilton and a 24-year-old man from Toronto are each charged with drug possession, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

They are due to appear in court on Feb. 13.

Back in April Hamilton police announced they arrested the owner of the Georgia Peach location in Hamilton on George Street.

In a press release, police said they seized about $21,000 worth of pot and edibles.

A 49-year-old Hamilton man was charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and proceeds of crime under $5,000.