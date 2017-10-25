A 76-year-old man who survived the natural gas explosion and collapse of his house has been charged with arson, Hamilton police say.

Murdoch Campbell — known by family and friends as "Murdie" — was found buried in the rubble of his Gibson Avenue home Tuesday afternoon. He is currently recovering in hospital.

Emergency crews managed to pull Campbell, who is blind, from the wreckage that afternoon. His dog, Flannel, was saved later that night.

Police announced Wednesday afternoon that Campbell was facing charges.

"The Hamilton Police Service Arson unit, in conjunction with the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office, executed a search warrant at this location," a police news release reads. "As a result of their investigation, the homeowner has been charged with arson."

Campbell's daughter, Joy Welsh, said she wasn't ready to talk about the charges.

"I'm beside myself. I'm in shock. I'm not ready to talk," she said.

Officials have not yet determined what caused the natural gas explosion that destroyed Campbell's home. (Dave Ritchie/CBC)

Speaking through tears Wednesday morning, she said her dad is "doing OK" in hospital and "recovering as best he can."

Campbell has been a fixture in the lower city neighbourhood for decades, neighbours say.

Campbell's wife, Grace, died in August after an illness. The city named a neighbourhood laneway after her earlier this month, to commemorate her volunteer work in Hamilton.

Const. Lorraine Edwards told CBC News that she could not talk about a motive or what led to the house explosion.

"There are extenuating circumstances in this matter, and it's a delicate situation. So in consideration of the family, at this time, this is all we're prepared to release," she said.

Police noted in a news release that the explosion caused damage to neighbouring homes and residents had to be evacuated from the street.

A neighbourhood fixture

Police said the cause of the blast was a natural gas explosion.

Gas has been shut off during the investigation for 296 homes in the area between Sherman Street and Birch Avenue, and from Barton Street to Cannon, said Andrea Stass, spokesperson for Union Gas.

The company is moving as quickly as it can, and apologizes for any inconvenience, she said.

"Once we get the OK to turn the gas back on, we'll do so," she said.

Neighbours said Campbell and his wife had been living in the home for over 30 years.

Family friend Brenda Duke said that Campbell is very active in curling, hiking and working around the community.

"Murdie did not let his blindness slow him down at all, she said. "He did excellent woodworking and built all of the cabinets in their home. I would often run into him downtown because he was always out and about with his dog. He even helped me weed the gardens that we care for."

Duke said she was floored when she heard the news about the explosion.

"I was in shock," she said.

Neighbours describe powerful blast

Neighbour Sandy Baird described the violent tremor she felt yesterday afternoon.

"It felt like my house was falling. I was holding on to stuff, I didn't know what was happening," she said. "Pictures flew off the wall."

Neighbour Parm Sandhu lives seven houses down from where the explosion happened. He told CBC News he was watching TV when he heard a massive bang.

Campbell is pictured with his late wife, Grace, and his service dog, Flannel. (Facebook)

"Everything just kind of shook," he said.

"My daughter and I, we came to the front door," he said. With the dust and debris blowing down the street, "it looked like it was hailing outside."

Sandhu ran down the street and saw rubble where the house once stood. He ran to the back of the collapsed house and yelled at Campbell, who said he was trapped under his dryer with his dog beside him.

The Hamilton Fire Department said the home was "completely destroyed." In a news release it said no dollar value for damage is yet available.

A city building inspector has also requested that a professional engineer examine the home next door to the blast to ensure its structural integrity before it is reoccupied.

