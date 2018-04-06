Hamilton police officer's first aid credited with saving life of girl hit by train

A Hamilton police officer is being credited by paramedics with saving the life of an eight-year-old girl struck by a train in Hamilton Thursday through his quick action applying first aid.

The officer, who was first in the scene, applied a tourniquet to the girl's injured leg to limit blood loss, say police.

The girl was taken to hospital in critical condition after she was struck by a train near Gage Park.

Police couldn't comment on specific medical details, but say "it's very serious."

Emergency crews arrived to the railroad tracks located between Maplewood Avenue and Cumberland Avenue at 6:10 p.m.

Const. Lorraine Edwards told CBC News within three to four minutes of the call being dispatched an officer arrived on scene before EMS.

Edwards says the officer made a very quick response performing first aid, saying "he was able to quickly respond."

"He used a tourniquet on her leg to try to apply pressure and stop the bleeding and paramedics said he mostly likely saved her life."

Edwards says four young kids were around at the time.

Hamilton police said in a release they believe the girl was playing near the tracks with friends. It's possible the children may have also been attempting to jump onto the train that was travelling at a slow speed.

The child fell and her leg was run over by the train, leaving her with serious injuries.

She was transported to McMaster Children's Hospital to undergo surgery.

The area is in Coun. Matthew Green's ward.

He says one of the historical features of the neighbourhood are the old industrial rail lines that bisect within the neighbourhood.

"It's rare when it happens, but it's tragic when it does. Our thoughts immediately are with the young girl and her family," said Green.

"I think there's generally a neighbourhood culture of awareness where families and parents and schools try to work around being aware of the tracks."

"I think the primary importance, the priority is community education around just how serious it is as a safety concern."