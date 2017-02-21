One person is dead following an apartment fire in downtown Hamilton on Tuesday evening.

Fire crews pulled someone from a ninth-floor unit inside a blazing high-rise building along Main Street West near Caroline Street around 9 p.m., Claudio Mostacci, a spokesman for Hamilton Fire Department told CBC News. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

"One individual was at home at the time of the fire," Mostacci said. He did not have any other identifying information about the victim.

No one else was injured.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the apartment. It took 20 minutes for crews to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown, Mostacci said, but the Office of the Fire Marshal has been called to investigate.