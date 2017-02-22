Hamilton police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and one person injured on Tuesday night.

Staff Sgt. Steve Hahn, spokesperson for Hamilton Police Service's East End Station, said police received a call about a crash on the Red Hill Valley Parkway, between Greenhill Avenue and King Street East, at about 11:05 p.m.

Hahn said next of kin is being notified and he did not release the age or sex of the victim.

A northbound vehicle on the parkway rear-ended another northbound vehicle, then crossed the median into the southbound lanes, where it was hit by a southbound vehicle and T-boned.

The driver who died was in the first vehicle, he said.

A person in one of the vehicles that was struck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"We are looking at whether speed was a factor," Hahn said Wednesday.

"The cause of the accident is still under investigation."

A stretch of the parkway, which was closed to allow police to investigate the crash, has been reopened.