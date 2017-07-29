Three people were injured, including a man critically, in a two-vehicle crash in Hamilton on Friday night.

The man, the driver, remains in critical condition in hospital following the crash on Highway 6 near Concession Road 6.

Two 15-year-old girls were also injured, one with serious injuries, the other with less serious injuries. They were also transported to hospital.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Safety Division, said Saturday the crash occurred at about 12:30 a.m.

OPP officers, along with members of the Hamilton Police Service and the Hamilton Fire Department, went to the scene. The OPP is investigating.

Debris was strewn across the highway and the vehicles were destroyed in the crash.

Schmidt said the highway in the area was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.

Witnesses are urged to call the Burlington OPP detachment.