Hamilton police say they tracked down two men who had stolen a city truck Sunday night — because they had stopped to watch the Grey Cup just after doing it.

Police say officers were called about a break and enter at the Glanbrook Township Roads department at 2111 Binbrook Rd. around 7:30 p.m. The two men smashed out a window and stole tools from the stockroom, police said in a news release, and then took off in a stolen City of Hamilton truck.

Police then tracked down the vehicle at the Checkered Flag Bar and Grill in Mount Hope. Officers went inside and found the two men — one of whom had the keys to the truck inside his pocket, police say.

"They just went inside and watched the game," said Const. Lorraine Edwards.

A 44-year-old Glanbrook man and a 48-year-old Glanbrook man have both been charged with breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, and possession of stolen property worth over $5,000.