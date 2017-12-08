Students, faculty, supporters and Yosif Al-Hasnawi's family gathered at Brock University today to remember the young man lost his life to a gunshot last Saturday.

The vigil began shortly after 3 p.m. on a chilly Friday in the Pond Inlet, a hall at the university. Speakers one after another spoke kindly of Al-Haswani, from the president of the university to his mother.

Yosif Al-Hasnawi's family stood off to the side throughout the vigil. His mother, Amal Alzurufi, is standing with her head down with her two younger sons by her side. (Flora Pan/CBC)

"He had a beautiful life ahead of him, it was just taken away like this," said Amal Alzurufi, his mother. She was joined by her two younger sons, Ahmed Al-Hasnawi and Mahdi Al-Hasnawi. As she spoke, she made frequent pauses to hold back her tears.

Alzurufi's first-born son was 19 when he was shot and killed in the area of Main Street East and Wentworth Street South, after becoming involved in a confrontation involving an older man and two people.

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection of his death. Dale Burningsky King, is charged second-degree murder. He appeared in court Friday morning and was not granted bail.

The room where the vigil was held was filled with university student, faculty, staff and other supporters. (Flora Pan/CBC)

Supporters at the vigil

Not everyone at the vigil knew Al-Hasnawi personally.

A mother who also lost her son when he was attending Brock University was there to support the family.

"I just felt his mother's pain and wanted to support the family," Ray Ring said. Her son died nine years ago.

"Keep your friends around you, they'll help you," were Ring's words for Al-Hasnawi's family.

The Student Justice Centre, a group that organized the vigil, said in a release that witness accounts of ill treatment of Al-Hasnawi by paramedics is concerning. (Flora Pan/CBC)

Chance Mutuku is a student who went to the vigil with his friends. He's a kinesiology student who showed up despite not ever knowing Al-Hasnawi personally.

"When things like this happen, it's a reminder to us to be kind to each other, and to always stand up for other people as well."

Brock University said they are now accepting donations for the Yosif Al-Hasnawi Memorial Fund, which will be used to establish a scholarship in Al-Hasnawi's name.

Mother searches for justice

Witness accounts of paramedics treating Al-Hasnawi has created a stir because of how long it took for them to send the young man to hospital.

His mother is now looking for answers.

"I'm very disappointed. It should not happen, especially here in Canada. It shouldn't happen," Alzurufi told a number of news outlets, including CBC News, after the vigil.

She said she had filed a formal complaint with the paramedics and will have a conversation with them about what happened.

"He had a whole bright life in front of him, and it was taken due to some neglect," she said, "And it's not supposed to happen, it's not supposed to happen."

Hosan Helal was one of five speakers at the vigil Friday afternoon. (Flora Pan/CBC)

Hosam Helal, the associate Muslim chaplain at Brock University, said the Mountain Mosque and the Al-Mostafa Islamic Centre will be involved with the complaint.

He said he hopes by asking questions about how people in situations like the one Al-Haswani was in are treated, there will be an improvement of "the future dealings in terms of emergency care."

Alzurufi said she appreciates the cooperation from paramedics.

"I just want justice for my son."