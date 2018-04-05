Girl, 8, struck by train near Gage Park in critical condition: paramedics

An eight-year-old girl was taken to hospital in critical condition Thursday after she was struck by a train near Gage Park, police said.

Emergency crews arrived to the rail road tracks located between Maplewood Avenue and Cumberland Avenue at 6:10 p.m.

Hamilton police said in a release they believe the girl was playing near the tracks with friends. It's possible the children may have also been attempting to jump onto the train that was travelling at a slow speed.

The child fell and her leg was run over by the train, leaving her with serious injuries.

She was transported to McMaster Children's Hospital and will undergo surgery.