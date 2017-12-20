The Burlington, Ont., man who for more than 30 years put together a brilliant Christmas display that covered his home died Monday after falling from his roof while trying to fix a leak that was affecting the display.

"He was up on a ladder trying to find out why water was dripping on the pathway which might drip on visitors to the display when the ladder fell," said a statement posted Tuesday to the Musson's Famous Christmas Display website.

The statement said Musson died in hospital on Monday.

Musson had first begun decorating his home with lights in Calgary, before moving to Burlington in 1976. He had been adding more lights and figures to his display each year.

The unsigned statement on the family website expressed their grief and sadness at the sudden loss.

"Our family is devastated. I debated even turning on the lights but decided he would want them on and he worked hard on making all of the displays," said the statement from one of his children.

The family also suspects this could be the last year the light display remains.

"[Musson] was the breadwinner of the family with a small business providing the only income to this family, and we will be financially devastated."

A GoFund Me page has been set up for the family and as of Wednesday morning had raised $7,610, already past its goal of $5,000 goal.

"Often referred to as the Burlington Griswold house," Nikki Accord of Hamilton wrote on the GoFund Me page, "every year it just keeps getting better and better and every year every Burlingtonian keeps the tradition and has to go see the Musson Christmas light display."

Many community members and city councillors in Burlington expressed their condolences through social media.

The 'Clark Griswold of Burlington' dies after fall from ladder0:45

This is devastating news. Doug and the Musson family have provided #BurlON with a wonderful display of Christmas Lights on their home for many,many years. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Musson family. https://t.co/3HhbMb8PYE — @RickGoldring

Sad news today. Doug Musson (of the Musson's famous Christmas display in Burlington, Ontario #burlon has died after falling off a ladder while tending to the very lights he loved so much. More information and donation details available at: https://t.co/OlvJb4fcrU pic.twitter.com/fdht1GCDtU — @jamesburchill