Halton Regional Police have confirmed that one man was killed and another remains in critical condition after a double shooting at a Burlington, Ont., chiropractic clinic on Thursday.

Dr. Ferdinand (Fred) Mejilla, 50, died in hospital from gunshot wounds, police said. He was the owner and operator of the Mejilla Chiropractic Clinic located at 195 Plains Rd. E.

The suspect, Burlington resident David Williamson, 44, remains in critical condition in hospital with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said a police release.

Williamson is believed to be a one-time patient of Mejilla.

A website for the clinic shows Mejilla held picnics and Christmas parties for his patients. The website also lists two staff members, Lisa and Shawna.

The shooting caused havoc at the quiet plaza, which includes a spa and a family-owned window and door store.

Yellow police tape blocks access to the Mejilla Chiropractic Clinic on Thursday, after the double shooting. (Dave Beatty/CBC)

Jessica Koch, co-owner of Niew View Window and Door, said she heard a woman outside screaming, "He's has been shot. He's been shot."

She saw a woman sitting on the window ledge and called 911.

Mejilla leaves behind five children. Police said his family requests that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.

Homicide investigators said they are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the homicide tip line at 905-825-4776.