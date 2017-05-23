You can rest easy, Hamilton — the massive dinosaurs that have been a fixture for years at Flamborough Patio Furniture on Highway 6 survived a fire that destroyed part of the business Saturday afternoon.

However, two of the business's superhero statues — Superman and Captain America — were destroyed. They were next to the company's main production workshop, which was gutted by fire, manager Chris Griffin told CBC News.

Most importantly, no one was hurt, and the business is open and running Tuesday.

"We're open for business, and we do have our installation crews on the go today," Griffin said.

"The dinosaurs are fine."

Damages are estimated to be anywhere from $500,000 to $700,000. (Andrew Collins/CBC)

There's still no word on what might have caused the fire, Griffin says, and damages are now estimated to be in the $500,000 to $700,000 range.

With the main production workshop reduced to mostly smoldering ash, it has been difficult to get things running, Griffin says. Still, they're soldiering through.

Flamborough Patio Furniture has been a fixture on Highway 6 since the late 1970s.

Flamborough Patio Furniture's dinosaurs are all safe. (Flamborough Patio Furniture/Facebook)

The company specializes in decks, bench swings and children's play centres, but it's probably best known for its menagerie of statues of different personalities and animals on the property. They're made at a business in Quebec.

"The owner put them there so people would notice us, and obviously it worked," Griffin said.

"We get calls from all over. People don't even know what we're called — they just ask if we're the place with the dinosaurs."

Fire officials say that because damages are so high, the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to determine a cause for the fire.