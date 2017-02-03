Firefighters have knocked down a multi-alarm fire at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre and crews are now clearing the building of smoke, according to the Hamilton Fire Department.
There are no details yet on injuries.
More to come.
CBC News Posted: Feb 03, 2017 6:52 PM ET Last Updated: Feb 03, 2017 6:52 PM ET
Firefighters have knocked down a multi-alarm fire at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre and crews are now clearing the building of smoke, according to the Hamilton Fire Department.
There are no details yet on injuries.
More to come.
Mainly sunny
-3°C
Flurries
1°C
A mix of sun and cloud
-1°C
Periods of rain
5°C
Chance of snow
-2°C
Hamilton man could spend life in St. Lucia prison — sentence delayed 1 week
Jamshidi told police he was kitesurfing when he noticed Terrell Joshua Elibox struggling in the sea
Outsiders joining Conservative Party to save Tories from 'extremist' views
New Conservative leader to be decided in a vote in May
'It's everywhere': A former opioid dealer says Hamilton is full of fentanyl
Hamilton Addiction and Mental Health Collaborative hosting public forum on painkillers
Important issues are hidden from the public, Hamilton police board member says
'It has been frustrating to work through the hidden agendas and actions of some of the board members'
Widowed mom of 3 kids faces deportation, fears for family's safety in Jamaica
Teachers and students at a St. Catharines high school are lobbying Ottawa to reverse the decision
Province scraps LRT to the waterfront, and will run BRT to the airport instead
The announcement means LRT spur line along James North is no more