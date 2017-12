Ontario Provincial Police say that Jerrell Downey is "known to frequent the cities of Toronto and Hamilton." (Ontario Provincial Police)

Police are asking for the public's help finding a federal offender who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of parole.

Twenty-four-year-old Jerrell Downey is serving a two-year sentence for assault causing bodily harm and failure to comply with probation.

He's described as about five feet six inches tall and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he's known to frequent the cities of Toronto and Hamilton.