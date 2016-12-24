In 1954, in his first year of teaching, Ken Simmons had his students at Major Ballachey School in Brantford, Ont. write in a notebook what they wanted to be when they grew up.

Sixty years later, he still has that notebook. And at a luncheon this week with some of those students — now in their 70s — they looked over how their dreams as 10-year-olds matched the lives they have lived.

"I was going to be a nurse and that's what I turned out to be," said Catherine Oliver, one of those students.

In the notebook, the others in the class of 36 wrote neatly in cursive about becoming everything from swimmers, to missionaries, baseball players and a forest ranger.

Lynne Barger wrote she wanted to be a mother in Simmon's notebook, but her life took a different direction. Instead she worked as customer service rep for Bell Canada. (Amara McLaughlin/CBC)

Not all the students from the class stayed with those original dreams .

"I don't know how I came up with it, but I said I wanted to be a swimmer and I couldn't swim," Helen Niblock said. She became an executive secretary in Brantford instead.

Ken Simmon's, top centre, was 23-years-old when he taught his first grade 4 and 5 class at Major Ballachey School in Brantford, Ont. — 62 years later he gets together with his former classmates. (Amara McLaughlin/CBC)

"At the end of the year he had us write down what we wanted to be when we grew up," recalls Margo White.

White choked on her words when she sat down at a table lined with her former classmates and teacher from 62 years ago, at the Symposium Cafe Restaurant and Lounge.

"I said 'Ken' when I came in and I took a gulp. He will always be Mr. Simmons to me," said White.

Both Lynne Barger, left, and Helen Niblock, right, have fond memories of their grade 4 teacher. (Amara McLaughlin/CBC)

When Simmons started teaching, he was 23 and just graduated teacher's college.

The 85-year-old now has a semi-annual reunion with students from the first class he ever taught.

"Boy time flies," he told CBC News. "I remember that picture. It was taken in 54 just like it was yesterday."

'You just feel very honoured'

Niblock is part of a group of eight women, who have been meeting twice a year since 2005 with Simmons, who had been their Grade 4 teacher. The former classmates live across southern Ontario. While some still live in Brantford, others travel from Toronto, Barrie and Guelph to meet with the teacher they revere.

"He just stands out in your mind," Niblock said. "He was a special teacher."

For another student, Lynne Barger, Simmon's kindness really stands out.

Barger's family recently immigrated from England when she started in Simmon's class.

"When I came to Canada schooling was a bit tough because I had an accent... but Mr. Simmons was patient and it helped so much when you're new to take the time and listen to you... that made the world of difference," she said.

Barger is responsible for organizing the reunions with her former classmates and teacher, meetings that Simmons treasures.

"I'm really touched," said Simmons, beginning to tear up. "You just feel very honoured."