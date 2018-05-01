New
Motorcyclist dies after collision with Ram pickup truck: police
Truck driver not injured
An Oakville man riding his motorcycle Monday afternoon in Wainfleet, Ont. was struck by a Ram pickup truck and killed.
The 54-year-old was riding a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle south on Wellandport Road around 2:30 p.m. when he collided with the truck, which was heading west on Willford Road, according to Niagara Regional Police.
The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and killed.
The 28-year-old man behind the wheel of the Ram was not injured.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash.