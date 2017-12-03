A 19-year-old Hamilton man is being hailed by police as brave after he helped someone being accosted near his central lower city mosque before he was fatally shot.

Yosif Al-Hasnawi was leaving the Al-Mustafa Islamic Centre with his brother when police say he saw two men "accosting" another man around Main Street East and Wentworth Street South. The incident happened around 9 p.m. ET Saturday.

Al-Hasnawi, who was acting as a "Good Samaritan," stepped in to try to stop the culprits, said Hamilton police Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk. This started a new confrontation, that led to Al-Hasnawi being shot. He was rushed to hospital where he died about an hour later, according to investigators.

Police investigate around Main Street East and Wentworth Street South in Hamilton on Saturday night. (Andrew Collins)

Al-Hasnawi was a first-year student at Brock University who planned to become a doctor, Bereziuk says. He was also a boxer, runner and basketball player.

"He was an overall nice young man. He was involved in his community, and it's nothing more than a tragedy," Bereziuk said.

"He was a very brave young man, and unfortunately, it resulted in this."

Investigators are still looking into the exact nature of the confrontation, but it appears Al-Hasnawi was helping a stranger.

Det Sgt Steve Berezniak: the victim was a @BrockUniversity student & hoped to one day be a doctor #Hamont pic.twitter.com/r0ywfiHtDP — @SamCraggsCBC

"He stepped in in an attempt to calm the situation down, to neutralize it, to do the right thing," Bereziuk said.

"He was being that Good Samaritan."

Al-Hasnawi's family immigrated to Canada from Iraq in 2008, Bereziuk said, adding that they were "devastated" after learning the news.

'He was a very brave young man,' says Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk, 'and unfortunately, it resulted in this.' (Samantha Craggs/CBC)

Al-Hasnawi's death is Hamilton's ninth homicide this year.

Police said they are still looking for the gun and two suspects.

"The investigation is in its infancy," Bereziuk said.

Investigators are still looking for the first man who was accosted and any surveillance video from the area. Anyone with information should call Det. Doug Jonovich at 905-546-4863.