Hamilton police say a female person is dead after fire in a shed at the rear of a home in Ancaster on Friday night.

Police have not released the identity of the victim because they said they are still notifying next of kin. Police did not say whether the female is a child or an adult.

In a news release, police said they were called to an address on Robina Road, near Fiddlers Green Road and Alexander Graham Bell Parkway, on Friday night.

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshall and the coroner were also called to the scene.

Police said the criminal investigation unit is investigating.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Hamilton police say a female is dead after a fire in a shed at the back of a home in Ancaster on Friday night. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Jeff Dunford, District Two supervisor for Hamilton Paramedic Service, said paramedics received a call about a patient without vital signs at about 10:28 p.m.

When paramedics arrived at the shed, which appeared to be large, the fire was already put out. The victim was inside the shed in the backyard.

"The patient was obviously dead," he said.

Paramedics could not estimate the age of the victim and Dunford said they do not know whether the female was an adult or child.

"My understanding is that the patient was so badly burned that they could not tell," he said.

Paramedics did not transport the person from the scene.