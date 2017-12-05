A former Hamilton school board superintendent — now a high-ranking Toronto school board official — faces fraud charges, and a local vice-principal forgery-related charges, after a lengthy police investigation.

Patrick Rocco is a former Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board superintendent, now executive superintendent of employee services at the Toronto District School Board. He and a vice-principal with the Hamilton board face charges related to forged documents, and Rocco with three counts of fraud under $5,000. (Toronto District School Board)

Patrick Rocco, 57, of Fonthill is charged with three counts of fraud under $5,000, making a forged document and using a forged document based on "credit card transactions," Hamilton police say.

He and Patrick Elliott, 46, of Niagara Falls are also charged with two counts of making a forged document, two counts of using a forged document and two counts of transferring a forged document.

These falsified documents, police say, were submitted to the U.S. Department of State "relating to citizenship for personal gain."

The charges come after police received information from the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) and started investigating in May 2016.

Investigators looked into "credit card transactions conducted during the course of employment by a former HWDSB superintendent."

Both will appear in court in January.

Rocco is now an executive superintendent of employee services at the Toronto District School Board. The HWDSB website lists Elliott as a vice-principal of system programs.